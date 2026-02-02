Focus on AI misinformation highlights urgency of news literacy education

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The seventh annual National News Literacy Week, taking place Feb. 2–6, is focused on helping teens evaluate the credibility of news and information amid growing concerns about misinformation generated by artificial intelligence.

Organized by the News Literacy Project in partnership with the E.W. Scripps Company, USA Today and USA Today Network, the initiative provides educators with free instructional tools aimed at teaching students how to determine if information is reliable, accurate and fair.

“Gen Z and Gen Alpha need to learn how to confidently navigate through a sea of AI-slop and viral rumors that fill their feeds,” said Charles Salter, president and CEO of the News Literacy Project. “National News Literacy Week is an opportunity for educators to equip their students with the skills they need to make informed decisions about what to trust.”

The News Literacy Project recently released findings from a national study showing that 84% of U.S. teenagers hold negative views of the press. Participants often described journalism as deceptive or inaccurate.

Adam Symson, president and CEO of Scripps, said the organization sees the week as part of its public service role.

“Today’s young people are inheriting a world where truth has to fight harder than ever to be heard,” Symson said. “As a trusted news publisher, the Scripps News Group has a public service responsibility to help people navigate an increasingly complex information environment.”

Supporters of news literacy instruction say it can help students develop a healthy skepticism of online content, leading to higher trust in credible news sources and increased news consumption.

“Local journalism plays a critical role in helping our readers understand what’s happening in their communities, and that role matters even more in an era of AI-generated falsehoods,” said Michael Anastasi, senior vice president of local news for USA Today Network. “Teaching young people how to evaluate information critically is essential to building trust in credible, fact-based reporting.”

The News Literacy Project is a nonpartisan education nonprofit working with schools, libraries and other organizations to bring media literacy instruction to students across all 50 states. More information is available at www.newslit.org.