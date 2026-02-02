Savannah Guthrie’s mother reported missing, ‘very concerning’ scene reported at her Arizona home

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, around 9:30 p.m., officials said at a news conference Feb. 1, 2026. She had been reported missing earlier Sunday by a family member.

Foul play is not being ruled out, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s office, adding that when searching her property, the scene was “very concerning.” The office declined to elaborate further.

On Feb. 2, 2026, the sheriff’s office said it was now considering Nancy Guthrie’s home a “crime scene.” Later that day, “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager indicated that Nancy Guthrie is in need of medication on a daily basis that she may not have access to.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments, but the family told the sheriff’s office she does not have cognitive issues.

“We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement,” NBCUniversal said in a statement, while encouraging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. Anonymous tips can also be sent via 88crime.org or 520-8882-7463.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the “Today” anchor desk last week, Jan. 26, 2026, after taking a little over a month off for surgery on her vocal cords that left her unable to speak for a period of time. Doctors had also advised vocal rest during her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie did not anchor “Today” Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, though she was on air as recently as Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. It was not immediately clear if Guthrie was in New York or had traveled to Arizona.

Meanwhile, “Today” led its program Feb. 2 with the story of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, labeling it as “breaking overnight.” At least one press conference was also aired live under the NBC News Special Report banner, though it isn’t clear if stations were required to air it or how many did.

Neither ABC’s “Good Morning America” or “CBS Mornings” lead with the story in their headlines or “EyeOpener” segments, respectively.

Although this situation is unique, it’s not uncommon for broadcasts to prioritize reporting of stories involving their own talent given intense public interest. NBC also may have seen the segment as a way to support the Guthrie family while also helping get information about the case out, potentially encouraging tips.

Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor Craig Melvin appeared Feb. 2, alongside Sheinelle Jones in Savannah Guthrie’s chair.

The show read a statement from Savannah Guthrie:

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank eveyrone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

The show also shared the number to call with information and then tossed to Tom Winter, the network’s national law enforcement and intelligence correspondent, who appeared to be joining from home via video call.

His subsequent report included mentions that law enforcement has been searching for Nancy Guthrie, including using a helicopter and bringing in the U.S. Border Patrol.

He also noted that NBC was not reporting certain details it had apparently obtained, “as we would with any investigation,” to avoid compromising certain aspects of the case.

After being on the air for about eight minutes, NBC moved on to winter weather coverage, having dedicated about six minutes to the Guthrie story.

“Sending our love, my friend,” said Jones before transitioning to snow coverage.

Guthrie’s name was still included in the show’s open, as is typical when a co-anchor is out, with Jones mentioned at the top of the show she was in for Savannah Guthrie.