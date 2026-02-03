Disney announces new CEO to replace Bob Iger

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as chief executive, ending years of speculation about Iger’s successor. The transition will take effect March 18, 2026, following the company’s annual meeting.

D’Amaro, 54, currently serves as chairman of Disney Experiences, the company’s parks and consumer products division. He will become the second parks executive to ascend to the CEO role, following Bob Chapek, whose tenure lasted from 2020 to 2022 before Iger returned to lead the company.

Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, will assume the newly created role of president and chief creative officer. According to the company, she will oversee creative expression across all audience platforms and will report to D’Amaro.

Iger, 74, will remain with the company through the end of the year as a board member and senior adviser. His contract ends Dec. 31, 2026.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects.”

D’Amaro has led Disney’s parks, experiences and products division since 2020. The company is investing tens of billions of dollars to expand its theme park footprint and cruise offerings globally, with upcoming developments including a new resort in Abu Dhabi.

On Feb. 2, 2026’s earnings call, Iger emphasized the growth potential of Disney’s experiences segment, describing it as broader and more diverse than at any point in the company’s history.

The board announced that Walden’s position marks a “historic first” at the company. In her new role, she will be responsible for aligning creative storytelling with brand and business goals, while leading enterprise-wide initiatives.

Disney Chairman James Gorman said Iger decided to step down before the end of his contract, citing confidence in the leadership team.