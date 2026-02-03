Sherri Shepard talker canceled, production company exploring other platforms for distribution

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Debmar-Mercury has canceled its syndicated daytime talk show “Sherri” after four seasons.

The cancellation was announced Feb. 3, 2026.

Featuring former “View” co-host Sherri Shepard, “Sherri” will end its run in the fall of 2026 after finishing its Season 4 production schedule.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

The statement did not elaborate on what those alternatives might be, though the use of “other platforms” seems to suggest that Debmar-Mercury, which is owned by Lionsgate, is considering a streaming option.

“Sherri” is carried by stations owned by Fox, Nexstar Media Group, Hearst, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna and Sunbeam. It’s not clear how those stations will fill the gap in the schedule, with syndicated programming drying up and linear audiences shrinking — two factors that also lead to the cancellation.

“Sherri” launched in 2022, taking over “The Wendy Williams Show” studio and, in many markets, timeslot, after that show ended after 13 seasons due to host Wendy Williams’ health issues making her unable to host.

If “Sherri” ends production, Debmar-Mercury would no longer have any shows that it both produces and distributes in its portfolio.

The company handles distribution for and handful of shows including “People Puzzler” and “Family Feud” as well as the syndicated repeats of “The Conners,” “Anger Management,” “Are We There Yet?” “Caught in Providence” and “Bojack Horseman.” It also has a hand in movie network Moviesphere Gold.