Steve Savard returns to St. Louis airwaves with veteran-focused feature

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Steve Savard will join Tegna’s KSDK to present a new weekly segment highlighting the stories of military veterans in the St. Louis area.

The station announced that Savard’s segments will air during the 6 p.m. newscast beginning the week of Feb. 9.

“There is no one better to share the stories of our local veterans than Steve Savard,” said Tim Geraghty, news director at KSDK. “He’s a local legend and an integral part of our community.”

Savard, an Emmy-winning journalist, most recently served as a news anchor at KOLR in Springfield, Mo. He previously held roles at KMOV in St. Louis as news anchor and sports director, and also worked as a sports anchor at WVIT in Hartford, Conn., and KULR in Billings, Mont. Earlier in his career, he was sports director at KDBC in El Paso, Texas.

He is also known for serving as the radio play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Rams for 16 years.

“I’m incredibly excited to honor this city’s veterans every week and to continue serving the entire St. Louis community,” Savard said. “St. Louis is my home, and I am honored to tell the stories of the people who fought and sacrificed on behalf of our country and our community.”