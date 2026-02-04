NBC deploys multi-platform strategy for Super Bowl LX broadcast

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will distribute Super Bowl LX across multiple platforms on Feb. 9, with the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots game airing on NBC and Peacock while Telemundo and Universo provide Spanish-language coverage.

The broadcast represents a coordinated effort across NBCUniversal’s divisions, with participation from NBC stations, NBC Entertainment, NBC News and Universal Theme Parks. The approach extends traditional sports broadcast distribution into entertainment, news and promotional activations.

“The excitement goes far beyond NBC Sports,” said Rick Cordella, president at NBC Sports. “Comcast NBCUniversal and all divisions of our company, from our NBC stations, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, Universal Theme Parks, will all participate in these events.”

The Super Bowl is part of “Legendary February,” with the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina also airing on NBC. Cordella described the simultaneous coverage as the product of partnerships with the NFL and the International Olympic Committee.

The multi-platform strategy involves integration beyond typical sports broadcast distribution.

NBC Entertainment programming will receive promotional placement throughout the pregame show and during the Super Bowl broadcast. NBC News will provide on-ground reporting from the Bay Area during the week leading up to the game, while Tom Llamas of “NBC Nightly News” will speak with Donald Trump.

Universal Theme Parks will feature Jurassic Park-themed elements around San Francisco as part of the promotional coordination. NBC stations across the network’s local broadcast properties will participate in coverage.

“All play a big part in the success, and all will realize the halo effects of these events, whether it’s NBC News on the ground here in the Bay Area, NBC Entertainment shows being promoted throughout the pregame show and the Super Bowl and the Olympics and NBA All-Star Game, or the Jurassic Park-themed surprises you will see around town,” Cordella said. “This weekend is really an example of our company coming together.”

The coordination extends to promotional integration for NBC’s recent NBA coverage launch, with “Sunday Night Basketball” receiving cross-promotional placement.

Cordella described the lead-up to the Super Bowl as the busiest fall in NBC Sports history.

“We’ve been steadily building toward this weekend following what will likely be the busiest fall in the history of NBC Sports, certainly since I joined 20 years ago,” he said.

Rob Hyland will serve as coordinating producer for his first Super Bowl, taking the role he assumed four years ago when Fred Gaudelli handed over “Sunday Night Football” production responsibilities. Drew Esocoff will direct the broadcast.

“We’ve been fine-tuning this production plan for well over a year, but I’ve been dreaming about this opportunity for more than 30 years,” Hyland said.

The production team has scheduled technical rehearsals at Levi’s Stadium in the days leading up to the game. Players from De La Salle High School will run formations and plays to test camera angles and replay sources.

“For us from a production standpoint, we have a lot more equipment, and it’s really great opportunity for us to see new camera angles, new replay sources,” Hyland said. “It’s really not like it will be on Sunday at 6:30 Eastern, but at least it gives us an idea of replay patterns and camera patterns.”

Mike Tirico will call play-by-play for his first Super Bowl. The broadcaster is also serving as lead voice for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which begin coverage the same day. Tirico also recently launched NBC’s “Sunday Night Basketball” franchise.

“This is beyond comprehension, to be able to have the trust of the folks who we work for and with, to be able to do both of these events,” Tirico said. “But it does not happen without the absolute best team in all places.”

Cris Collinsworth will provide game analysis for his sixth Super Bowl broadcast. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines for her second Super Bowl, while Kaylee Hartung will work her first Super Bowl as a sideline reporter.

Hartung joined Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” crew four years ago and has worked with the “Sunday Night Football” team during divisional playoff games over the past three years. “When I joined the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football crew four years ago, I didn’t even know this was possible,” she said.

Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú will provide commentary for Telemundo’s broadcast. The duo has worked together on NFL coverage for the network.

Pregame coverage will include production elements from Telemundo’s Super Bowl operations. The network will connect the game to other sports properties in its portfolio, including NBA All-Star Weekend and coverage related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.