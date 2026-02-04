NBCU Chicago announces Black History Month programming for NBC 5, Telemundo

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal Local Chicago will commemorate Black Heritage Month featuring a lineup of dedicated content, including profiles on local business, civic, and artistic leaders who are not only making an impact in their respective communities, but a deeper impact focused on societal change and awareness.

In addition, NBCU Local Chicago, which includes NBC Chicago, WMAQ, and Telemundo Chicago, WSNS, will provide expanded digital coverage celebrating Black Heritage Month, which will include videos of all feature stories that can be viewed around the clock on any device at NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com.

“We are proud to share new stories that highlight the achievements, leadership, and cultural impact of Chicago’s Black community,” said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, in a statement. “Throughout the year, our team will continue its focus on ensuring viewers understand both the advancements achieved and the challenges that persist across our diverse communities.”

A list of planned content, as provided by NBCU, is listed here:

Gallery Guichard: Located in Chicago’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood, Gallery Guichard is a husband-and-wife-owned art space dedicated to showcasing artists of the African Diaspora. Featuring rotating collections from global artists, the gallery’s mission centers on cultural preservation, education, and community connection. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter visits the space and speaks with the owners about their impact, their heritage, and the gallery’s role in celebrating Black history through art.

African American Fencing Program: An African American-led fencing program is introducing Black boys to the traditionally exclusive sport of fencing, using it as a pathway to confidence, discipline, and leadership. As highlighted by OakPark.com, the program provides access to equipment, coaching, and competition while expanding participants’ sense of possibility. NBC 5’s Christian Farr’s feature story spotlights how mentorship, representation, and exposure to nontraditional sports can open doors both on and off the piste.

Fritz Pollard & His Impact on the NFL: In 1921, Fritz Pollard became the first Black head coach in NFL history. A Lane Tech High School graduate who grew up in Rogers Park, Pollard’s legacy was recently honored when Lane Tech renamed its football field in his name. Among Lexi Sutter’s conversations include discussions with the school’s alumni office and principal, the first Black woman to lead Lane Tech, as well as a virtual interview with the leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works to create equity and opportunity for people of color in the NFL.

Teen Martial Arts Champion: Christian Farr profiles a young Black teenage girl who has become a martial arts champion, excelling in a sport that demands discipline, mental toughness, and resilience. Her journey highlights perseverance, confidence, and the power of self-belief, offering an inspiring example of Black excellence and youth achievement in athletics.

Pinpoint Precision Engineering: NBC 5 meteorologist Iisha Scott spotlights Pinpoint Precision Engineering, a Black-owned company specializing in road and bridge construction, is pairing infrastructure development with community impact through its nonprofit arm, the Pinpoint Scholars Foundation. The foundation focuses on exposing young people to STEM education and career pathways, addressing the persistent lack of Black representation in STEM fields. The story highlights workforce development, education, and long-term economic opportunity.

Black-Owned NIL Organization: Christian Farr profiles a Black-owned organization helping college athletes manage the rapidly evolving Name, Image and Likeness landscape by teaching financial literacy, money management, and long-term planning. As athletes gain access to new income streams, the organization works to prevent exploitation and promote sustainable success beyond sports, emphasizing entrepreneurship, education, and equity.

Dr. Pierre Johnson, “The Fibroid Slayer”: NBC 5 News’ Evrod Cassimy spotlights Chicago-born, board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Pierre Johnson, a nationally-renowned expert in minimally invasive fibroid surgery. His mission to eliminate health disparities affecting Black women. Nicknamed “The Fibroid Slayer,” Johnson advocates that no fibroid is too large to treat while preserving a woman’s uterus. Beyond surgery, Dr. Johnson educates underserved communities, addresses implicit bias in healthcare, and mentors the next generation of Black medical professionals.

Black Artists & the Art Institute of Chicago: NBC 5’s Michelle Relerford explores the Art Institute of Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s early admission of African American students and acquisition of Black artists’ work shortly after the turn of the 20th century. Relerford highlights the institutions’ long history of inclusion, along with showcasing Black artists currently on display, and speaks with a graduate of the school about how those early trailblazers paved the way and continue to inspire today.

Chance the Rapper: In this special feature profile, NBC 5 reporter and anchor Natalie Martinez profiles three-time Grammy winning musical artist, Chance the Rapper. Raised in West Chatham on Chicago’s South Side, Chance continues to represent Chicago on a national stage, most recently as the singing host of the city’s historic, nationally televised New Year’s Eve celebration. Deeply rooted in Chicago, Chance consistently highlights the city through his philanthropy with Chicago Public Schools and appearances on major platforms like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he centers Black history and systemic issues. His influence as an artist, activist, and cultural ambassador had made him one of the most influential voices in the world today.

NBC 5 Chicago’s Black Heritage Month feature stories can be seen weekdays on NBC 5 News beginning at 4 p.m. local time.

In addition, viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Streams are also available on the NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

In addition to NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago’s Jorge DeSantiago will also provide a pair of Noticiero Telemundo Chicago Black Heritage Month segments, including a profile on Andra Reed, a member of the Roseland Chamber of Commerce who is fighting for local Black and minority entrepreneurs to help lead the charge on a new CTA Red Line extension.