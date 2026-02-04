TMZ receives ransom note claiming to be from Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s alleged abductors

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Celebrity news and gossip brand TMZ said it received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the release of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, though it’s not clear if the missive is legitimate.

The note, which was received Feb. 3, 2026, via unspecific means, reportedly asks for a “substantial amount of Bitcoin.”

TMZ did not specify the exact amount requested but did say it was in the “millions.” It’s possible TMZ was asked to withhold the precise amount in order to protect the ongoing investigation.

TMZ subsequently turned the note over to the Pima County Sheriff.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

The note provided a Bitcoin address where the payment should be sent to, which TMZ verified was legitimate, though it was not clear if any additional information could be obtained.

TMZ also reported that the alleged note contained a deadline for payment and an “or else” threat. Like other details, specifics were not released.

There is, of course, the possibility that the note is a hoax, and so far there has been no word on if investigators believe the note to be legitimate.

While sending ransom notes to media outlets is not unheard of, this does raise questions about why any alleged kidnappers might use that approach in this case, though its high-profile nature with connection to a TV celebrity could appear to align with selecting TMZ as the recipient.

Sending the note to a media outlet also made it more likely the existence of the alleged note would be made public, which may or may not be part of the alleged senders’ strategy whether or not they are legitimately tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.