Atomos introduces Shogun AV-19, rack-mountable 4K HDR monitor-recorder-switcher

Atomos has announced the Shogun AV-19, a 19-inch rack-mountable 4K HDR monitor-recorder-switcher designed for professional live production, broadcast, and video village environments. The device combines multi-camera switching, isolated recording, and advanced monitoring in a 7RU rack form factor.

The Shogun AV-19 can simultaneously record up to four isolated SDI camera feeds and a fifth program output. It features a color-accurate 4K HDR display with DCI-P3 color gamut for real-time monitoring. The unit is designed to be deployed in live event racks or flight cases for outside broadcast and studio workflows.

The device supports recording in Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, and Avid DNx codecs from SDI or HDMI sources. It can capture up to 10-bit 4:2:2 quality at resolutions up to 8Kp60. Media can be recorded internally to CFexpress cards or externally via USB-C storage.

Monitoring tools include EL Zone false color, focus peaking, waveform, Log-to-LUT viewing, frame guides, safe areas, anamorphic de-squeeze, HDR-to-Rec.709 conversion, and quad-view monitoring. The Shogun AV-19 also functions as a backup recorder, review station, and confidence monitor.

Connectivity options include two 12G-SDI inputs, two 3G-SDI inputs, one 12G-SDI output, HDMI input/output, and two XLR inputs with 48V phantom power. The device supports NDI HX3 send and receive over Ethernet for video, audio, and metadata transmission in remote and mobile production workflows.

The Shogun AV-19 features user-definable function buttons for quick access to tools. It is housed in a rugged 19-inch rack chassis suitable for studio and outside broadcast systems.

The Shogun AV-19 is available for preorder with shipments expected at the end of March 2026. Pricing is set at $2,099 USD or €1,899, excluding local sales taxes. More information is available on the Atomos website.

