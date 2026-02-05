Broadcast Management Group adds senior staff to support managed services expansion

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast Management Group has expanded its leadership team across multiple divisions in response to increased demand for managed services and live production.

The company, which provides production, creative and media technology services, cited sustained growth from enterprise clients, over-the-top channels and free ad-supported streaming television platforms as the primary driver of the expansion. BMG said its Broadcast Managed Services division continues to grow, supported by investments in staffing and infrastructure.

Dave Patchell was named director of workforce and managed services. He will oversee BMG’s Production Staffing and Operations division, which was launched in 2016 to provide nationwide staffing and operational support. Patchell has experience in workforce management and large-scale staffing programs.

In early 2024, BMG launched a Media Asset Management division and appointed Mohammad Ataya as director. The company said its MAM services are delivered through its BMG Cloud Control Center, offering archive management and media asset workflows for broadcast and enterprise video clients. Ataya has more than 20 years of experience in media workflows and international operations.

BMG also added a Master Control, Playout and Transmission Services division, supported by a 1080p HDR workflow and Grass Valley’s AMPP platform. Karen Landry was hired to lead the unit. She previously worked at Encompass Digital Media for 11 years in engineering and account management roles, supporting productions for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football,” A+E, Lifetime and CBS Sports.

Dave Weiler continues to lead BMG’s consulting division, which provides services in facility design, newsroom operations and technical systems integration. Weiler previously spent 20 years at ESPN, where he launched multiple studio shows and networks.

Live production services remain under the leadership of Andrew Ryback, who has been with the company for 17 years. The division handles multi-camera entertainment and news productions, corporate events and sports packaging. It also manages mobile units, flight packs, staging, lighting and event infrastructure.

BMG’s operations are anchored at its Network Operations Center in Washington, D.C., with additional locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas.