CNN announces coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

CNN has announced plans to bring its viewers multi-platform coverage of the 2026 Olympics from the Italian cities Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

CNN’s journalists will be on the ground, delivering up-to-the-minute news, analysis and athlete interviews from the 25th edition of these legendary games.

CNN Sports Anchor Amanda Davies will lead daily coverage from the heart of Milan from Feb. 5, 2026, reporting live from the city. CNN Sports anchor and correspondent Coy Wire will be based in Cortina for the majority of the games, before moving to Milan from Feb. 20, 2026, until the games wrap up on Feb. 22, 2026.

On digital, CNN will run a live story for every day of the competition with text and video updates, as well as a daily newsletter titled “Milano Memo” recapping the best stories of the day.

With NBC holding the U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics, CNN is limited in what coverage it can provide. It’s not eligible, for example, to cover the opening or closing ceremonies or any of the competitions live via video, but can still report results once they are released. There are also restrictions on using footage and photography from events as well as carrying press conferences live.

Non-rights-holding broadcasters are also still able to travel to the host cities and offer general interest reporting.