Derek Pezzotti joins ASG to expand sports production services

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a provider of technology and services for media creatives and content owners, announced the hiring of Derek Pezzotti as senior account executive. Pezzotti will join ASG’s Production and Innovation team to support the company’s efforts in the sports and venue market segment.

In his role, Pezzotti will collaborate with ASG’s consulting, design, engineering, and integration teams. He will report to Claudia Souza, chief innovation officer at ASG.

Pezzotti brings nearly 20 years of experience across sports team and event operations, broadcast news, broadcast equipment manufacturing, and consulting focused on broadcast technology for stadiums. His background includes involvement in planning, procurement, construction, and operation of venues.

Souza said Pezzotti’s experience aligns with the technical and operational requirements of live sports and venue production. She noted that his expertise is expected to contribute to project development and delivery of solutions aimed at improving uptime, reducing total cost of ownership, and enhancing viewer experiences across broadcast, digital, and mobile platforms.

Pezzotti commented on his new role, stating that ASG’s capabilities and engineering resources position the company to address the needs of live sports production workflows. He emphasized a collaborative approach involving clients, consultants, and manufacturers as key to the success of complex projects.