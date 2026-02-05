Entravision, Hemisphere Media launch Spanish-language station in Orlando

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hemisphere Media Group and Entravision have partnered to launch WAPA Orlando, a full-power broadcast television station aimed at serving the Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne designated market area. The station began airing Feb. 2 on Entravision’s WOTF, Channel 26.

The new station will deliver a mix of news and entertainment programming from WAPA, which Hemisphere Media operates in Puerto Rico. WAPA has held the top audience position in Puerto Rico for 16 consecutive years, according to the companies.

Programming on WAPA Orlando will be tailored for Central Florida’s Latino community, with an emphasis on the region’s Puerto Rican population. Orlando now has the second-largest Puerto Rican population in the continental United States, driven by steady migration over the past decade.

Entravision will lead local news production and digital operations for the station. Initial offerings include two locally produced daily newscasts — one in the morning and another at midday — under the “NotiCentro Orlando” brand. There are plans to add evening and late-night editions.

Entravision’s role also includes managing digital platform development, advertising sales and production operations. The company will maintain a dedicated local team for content creation and advertiser support.

WAPA Orlando will be available through multichannel video programming distributors in the region, including Xfinity, Spectrum, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish.

“This partnership allows us to bring WAPA’s content and programming to Orlando, which is often referred to as Puerto Rico’s ‘79th municipality,’” said Alan J. Sokol, president and chief executive officer of Hemisphere Media Group.

Jeffery Liberman, president and chief operating officer of Entravision, said the collaboration combines both companies’ strengths.

“Our expertise in local media and news programming will be instrumental in driving WAPA Orlando’s growth,” Liberman said. “We are also launching a standalone digital platform to better connect with the Orlando Latino audience.”

WAPA’s studios in Puerto Rico produce 80 hours of original content weekly, which will form the backbone of the new station’s programming, alongside the local newscasts produced by Entravision.