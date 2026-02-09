Scripps reaches deal to sell Court TV to Law&Crime Network

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The E.W. Scripps Co. has agreed to sell its Court TV network to Law&Crime Network, expanding its portfolio of true crime and legal programming.

Scripps relaunched Court TV in May 2019 after reacquiring the rights from Turner Broadcasting. The network has since focused on gavel-to-gavel trial coverage and high-profile legal proceedings, including the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, the prosecution of Alex Murdaugh and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Law&Crime is a multiplatform true crime and legal content studio founded by Dan Abrams and acquired by Jellysmack in 2023. The company distributes content across FAST channels, streaming platforms and social media, including more than 25 YouTube channels.

“This move is consistent with the way Scripps has operated for nearly a century and a half: We identify where consumer behavior is headed, build and grow businesses that meet those evolving interests and make strategic decisions about how we unlock their greatest value,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “The Court TV brand we’ve built is a natural complement to Law&Crime’s existing library of crime and trial coverage.”

Abrams said Court TV and Law&Crime will continue to operate as distinct brands following the transaction.

“There is no better partner than Law&Crime to continue the distinctive Court TV brand and network,” Abrams said. “Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.