Bitmovin names Ian Baglow as co-chief executive officer

Bitmovin has appointed Ian Baglow as co-chief executive officer, joining existing CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer. The announcement was made on February 10, 2026, at the company’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Under the new leadership structure, Baglow will oversee day-to-day operations and focus on strengthening relationships with customers and partners. Lederer will concentrate on strategic development and broader market initiatives.

Baglow joined Bitmovin in 2021 as chief revenue officer, leading the company’s revenue functions with an emphasis on customer retention and acquisition. In 2024, his role expanded to president, chief revenue and operations officer. Before joining Bitmovin, Baglow held executive positions at BAE Systems and SilverSky.

In a statement, Baglow said he looks forward to working closely with Lederer and using their complementary skills to advance the company’s position in the market.

Lederer noted that Baglow’s appointment will support Bitmovin’s sustainable growth, allowing Lederer to focus on technology development and strategic planning.

Bitmovin provides video streaming solutions to digital media companies and service providers worldwide. The company developed the first commercial adaptive streaming player and the first software-defined encoding service compatible with any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers media encoding, playback, and analytics with broad device compatibility and integration capabilities.