Bloomberg launches ‘Bloomberg This Weekend,’ expanding to seven-day live coverage

Bloomberg announced the launch of “Bloomberg This Weekend,” a new live program that expands its business and global news coverage to seven days a week.

The show will debut Feb. 28 at 7 a.m. ET and air Saturday and Sunday mornings. It will simulcast worldwide across Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg.com, the Bloomberg Business app, the Bloomberg Terminal and major streaming video and audio platforms, the company said.

“Bloomberg This Weekend” will be hosted by David Gura, Christina Ruffini and Lisa Mateo.

The three-hour broadcast will combine live reporting from Bloomberg’s 3,000 journalists and analysts with interviews and discussions covering politics, business, culture and lifestyle.

Gura and Ruffini will co-anchor from New York, while Mateo will deliver breaking news updates. Mateo will continue hosting global conferences for Bloomberg Live.

Gura is an anchor and correspondent for Bloomberg TV and Radio and co-host of the “Big Take” podcast. He previously worked at MSNBC/MS Now and served as a correspondent for NBC and NPR.

Ruffini joined Bloomberg after serving as a contributing host for NBC, MSNBC/MS Now and The Atlantic Live. She previously was a White House and State Department correspondent for CBS News.

Mateo joined the weekend team from Bloomberg Surveillance Radio. She previously worked as a news anchor for the CBS News Radio Network and as a television correspondent for CBS Newspath.

Carolyn Cremen was named executive producer of the program. She most recently led the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” and previously spent 15 years at CNN in senior editorial and primetime roles across its New York, Atlanta and Washington bureaus.

The program will feature Bloomberg franchises including “Odd Lots,” “Bloomberg Surveillance,” “CityLab,” “Bloomberg Pursuits” and The Forecast weekly newsletter. The weekend launch is part of a broader effort to grow Bloomberg’s subscriber base and expand its digital video offerings, the company said.