BBC set 700 tiny athletes on fire to open the 2026 Winter Olympics

Every time the BBC cuts to its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics from Milano Cortina, viewers are greeted by a title sequence made with real fire.

The opening film, titled “Trails Will Blaze,” was produced by London-based animation studio NOMINT in partnership with BBC Creative, the broadcaster’s in-house agency.

It depicts a single athlete moving through a series of winter sports, skiing, curling, speed skating, snowboarding, across miniature landscapes modeled on the Italian Dolomites. As the figure moves, a trail of flame ignites behind.

When the athlete falls, the fire goes out. When they get back up, it reignites.

There is no computer-generated fire in the film. Every flame, spark and glow was captured practically, one frame at a time.

“The film is a celebration of the trails athletes blaze at the Winter Games and just like they push the limits of their sports, we wanted to push the limits of stop motion,” said Jess Oudot, creative director at BBC Creative.

The production used approximately 700 individually 3D-printed athlete figures, a technique known as replacement animation. Each figure was designed and animated digitally, then physically manufactured so that swapping one printed figure for the next, frame by frame, produced the illusion of fluid motion.

The fire presented a different problem.

Stop-motion animation depends on precise control, every element in a scene must be moved in careful increments between exposures. Fire does not cooperate with that process. The production team developed 14 separate combustion techniques to work within the format, including steel wire, mushroom powder and iron filings to generate sparks, along with light-painting methods in which flames were physically moved through the scene between frames.

“This project was technically demanding and creatively exhilarating,” said Yannis Konstantinidis, co-founder and creative director of NOMINT, who directed the film. “From our very first conversation with BBC Creative, we knew we had the chance to pursue the near-impossible. It demanded absolute trust and a willingness to take real creative risks in pursuit of something extraordinary.”

The studio spent more than a month testing fire behavior, camera exposure and lighting before principal photography began. The shoot itself took place in a specialist fire-safe studio with a team of pyrotechnicians from Armoury FX on set throughout production.

Grounded in real athletic movement

One detail that shaped the animation was NOMINT’s decision to base every movement on actual Olympic broadcast footage.

The team translated real performances into 3D models, refining the motion only enough to make the figures printable and workable for stop-motion. Some shots used replacement animation with 3D-printed elements, while others, such as a close-up of ice skating boots, were animated using traditional techniques.

The approach also extended to how fire was used to distinguish each sport.

Skiing sequences used fire effects that conveyed speed and force. Curling sequences favored precision and control. The team combined static flame effects, sparks and light painting, sometimes layering multiple techniques within a single frame and compositing different passes together.

A BBC tradition, built on craft

The “Trails Will Blaze” film continues a pattern at BBC Creative that stretches back through several major sporting events.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the agency produced a title sequence in which every frame was individually embroidered, using more than 227,000 meters of thread across 600 frames of stop-motion tapestry animation. For the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the agency collaborated with director Balazs Simon to create “Extreme by Nature,” a mixed-media animation featuring 3D-printed athletes inside and around blocks of ice.

In each case, the production method itself became part of the story.

Paul Bailey and Russell Hendrie, senior creatives at BBC Creative, said the brief for Milano Cortina was to create something that could function as both a promotional trailer and a title sequence for the broadcaster’s live coverage.

“As soon as we arrived at the word ‘trailblazers,’ the visual world fell right into place,” Bailey and Hendrie said. “Every Winter Olympic campaign uses snow and ice, so we knew that trails of fire blazing down mountains would stand out a mile.”

The pair described the production as likely “the only stop-motion animation to be filmed in a specialist fire-safe studio with a team of pyrotechnicians.”

The film is set to a new arrangement of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” arranged by Alex Baranowski and recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Chorus and the Crouch End Festival Chorus. The choice of an Italian composer was deliberate, given that the 2026 Games are hosted in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The film has drawn wide attention in part because of its relationship to an ongoing industry conversation about artificial intelligence and computer-generated imagery in advertising and broadcast production. Ad Age, in its coverage, described the film as “another triumph of non-AI filmmaking.”

Bailey and Hendrie addressed the subject directly.

“I hate to bring this back to AI, but I hope the industry will see the value and importance of keeping real craft in advertising,” they said in an interview with Little Black Book.

The film serves as the main opening title sequence for each BBC broadcast of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Behind the scenes featurette

Project credits

BBC Creative

Director – Justin Bairamian

Head of Production – James Wood

Interim Head of Planning – Rhonwen Lally

Executive Creative Director – Rasmus Smith Bech

Executive Creative Director – Dave Monk

Creative Director – Matt Leach

Creative Director – Jess Oudot

Senior Creative – Paul Bailey

Senior Creative – Russell Hendrie

Senior Producer – Rachel Roberts

Project Manager – Hattie Buxton

Planner – Asa Nowers

Production Manager – Emi Bozzi

Senior Designer – Amy Fullalove

Lead Designer – Daniel Cooper

Motion Designer – Andrea Stragapede

BBC Marketing

Director, Marketing & Audiences – Paul Davies

Head of Marketing, BBC Sports – Liv Slack

Marketing Manager – David Wheadon

Marketing Executive – Kate Plowright

Media Portfolio Lead – Marc Jones

Campaign Planner – Eleanor O’Kane

NOMINT

Director – Yannis Konstantinidis

Executive Producer – Marilena Vatseri and Christos Lefakis

Producer – John Mouratis

DOP – Toby Howell

Motion Control – Max Halstead

Phantom – Theo Cockrean

Camera Assistant – George Warren

Gaffer – Jack Lilley

Spark – Idris Rhys

Animation Rigger – Robin Jackson

Production Designer – Gordon Allen

Assistant AD – Ben Coate

Stop motion Animators – Rhiannon Evans and Dario Imbrogno

Pyrotechnics – Armoury FX

SFX Supervisor – Matthew Strange

SFX Coordinator – Matt Beckwith

Lead Technician – Callum Nixon

VFX Supervisor – Matthieu Landour

Compositing – Tony Comley

Concept Artist – Michał Sawtyruk

Matte Painting – Cedric Tomacruz

2D Animatic – Rocketpanda

3D Animator – Constantinos Amvrosiadis

3D Animator Assistant – Dimitris Liatsos

Key Visual Artist – Kristina St-Polezajeva

Medics – Tom Wheeler and Liam Lagan

Runners – Elias Avramidis, Natalie Scott and Sonia Amini

BDS

Behind the Scenes Videographer – Ben Dowden

Black Kite

Colourist – George Kyriacou

VFX Artist – Alistair Hamer

Producer – Carmen Hogg

750mph

Sound Design – Sam Ashwell

Sound Design – Mike Bovill

Head of Production – Rachel Saxon

Music “Requiem”