France Télévisions and Samsung deliver Europe’s first HDR10+ Live broadcast

France Télévisions and Samsung announced a European first in live television broadcasting with the adoption of HDR10+ Live on the France 2 UHD channel.

Beginning Jan. 26, 2026, France 2 UHD transitioned from static HDR10 to the dynamic HDR10+ standard, enabling live DVB-T2 UHD HDR10+ broadcasts in France and Europe during major sporting events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics. The move marks the first time HDR10+ Live has been used for terrestrial live sports broadcasting in the region.

HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata to adjust brightness and contrast scene by scene, allowing images to be optimized in real time. Samsung developed the technology to more closely reproduce creative intent across a wide range of viewing conditions.

The deployment builds on HDR10+ Live implementations already used by broadcasters in the United States under the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV standard. France Télévisions is the first European broadcaster to support the format for live content.

“HDR10+ was designed to deliver the best possible picture quality, regardless of the content. By collaborating with the France Télévisions group for this first HDR10+ Live broadcast in Europe, we are taking a key step in our ambition to offer consumers an increasingly immersive and accessible entertainment experience,” said Sunil Lee, vice president and general manager of the Samsung R&D Institute UK at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung said HDR10+ is supported across its UHD 4K and 8K television lineup introduced since about 2018, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and Crystal UHD models.

The announcement follows confirmation that France 2 UHD will use HDR10+ dynamic metadata to broadcast the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 4K UHD from Feb. 6 to 22, along with three immersive audio mix options for compatible televisions. HDR10+ Technologies LLC said the Olympic broadcasts demonstrate the format’s expanding use across live and premium content.

“France 2 UHD is proud to deliver the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in native UHD. This exceptional image quality and more immersive sound will enable our viewers to experience these Olympic Games as if they were on the slopes or ice rink,” said Jacques Donat-Bouillud, director of distribution at France Télévisions Group.