Karla Gil joins Telemundo California as weather anchor

Telemundo California has hired Karla Gil as a weather anchor.

Gil will appear on Noticiero Telemundo California newscasts at 5, 6 and 1 p.m. local time, debuting Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

“Karla’s ability to communicate critical weather information in moments that matter most strengthens our commitment to serving our communities with accurate and trusted coverage,” said Candy Durán, news director for Noticiero Telemundo California, in a statement. “We are happy to welcome her to our newsroom, and I’m confident her strong experience in weather reporting and a clear, engaging on-air presence will resonate with our viewers.”

Telemundo California’s newscasts are simulcast on KCSO, Telemundo Sacramento, and KNSO, Fresno, throughout the day under the “California” banner.

Gil joins Noticiero Telemundo California from Telemundo Kansas City, KGKC, where she was a weather anchor from 2023 to 2025. During the last year of her tenure she worked simultaneously as weather anchor for Telemundo St. Louis, WXST, Telemundo Minnesota, KMNW, and Telemundo Portland, KJYY, from 2024 to 2025, covering a wide range of severe and impactful weather events.

Gil has received multiple regional Emmy Awards for her work in Weather and Environmental Science categories, including coverage of extreme cold conditions and tornado formation. She has also been recognized with a Best Weather Anchor Mid-America Emmy Award.

Gil holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Universidad Arturo Michelena.