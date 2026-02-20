Telemundo delivers top Spanish-language audience for two finales

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo celebrated a primetime victory as the double finales of its sports reality competition “Exatlón Estados Unidos” and its crime drama limited series “Dinastía Casillas” delivered the network a key demo win in Spanish-language primetime television, delivering an average of 489,000 adults 18 to 49 and 1.55 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The two-hour season finale of “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” hosted by Frederik Oldenburg, averaged 361,000 adults 18 to 49 and 1.45 million total viewers.

The show is in its tenth season, which saw Kelvin Noé Rentería and Anisa Guajardo emerge as champions, ranked as the top Spanish-language program in its Monday throught Friday 7 to 9 p.m. timeslot among total viewers for its full run, delivering an average of 329,000 adults 18 to 49 and 1.21 million total viewers.

Meanwhile, the finale of Telemundo’s “Dinastía Casillas,” which is one of its “Super Series”-branded shows average 626,000 adults 18 to 49 and 1.64 million total viewers.

The episode ranked as the top non-sports program across all broadcast and cable, regardless of language, among adults 18 to 49 and marked Telemundo’s highest-rated scripted finale since 2020 among total viewers.

Built on the “El Señor de los Cielos” franchise, “Dinastía Casillas” continues the saga of family loyalty and ruthless power struggles within the criminal underworld.