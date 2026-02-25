Ali Velshi expands role as MS NOW’s chief data reporter

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MS NOW has named Ali Velshi chief data reporter as the network prepares for the upcoming midterm election cycle.

Velshi, a longtime anchor and host of “Velshi,” will provide real-time analysis of polling and election results during major political events.

The appointment followed Velshi’s role leading coverage at the network’s Big Board during election programming in November, when MS NOW ranked No. 1 across cable, according to the network.

“I’ve had the privilege of learning from Ali for the last twenty-plus years in various newsrooms. One of his many gifts is his unique ability to take complex data and make it digestible,” said Rebecca Kutler, president of MS NOW. “Ali will guide our audience through the real-time information that will determine the outcomes of the midterm and presidential elections. I’m thrilled Ali will bring his understanding of public opinion and voters to our election coverage in the years ahead.”

Velshi joined the network in 2016 and has covered multiple U.S. midterm and presidential elections. He has also reported internationally, including from Ukraine and across Central and Eastern Europe during Russia’s invasion, from Turkey and Jordan during the Syrian refugee crisis, and from Tehran on the Iran nuclear deal.

His field reporting includes the “Velshi Across America” segment, featuring conversations with leaders and constituents in battleground states.

“On big political nights, the numbers tell the story of participation, power, and choice. Voters decide elections, and the data lets us watch those decisions take shape in real time,” Velshi said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide viewers through primaries, election nights, and major political moments with context, transparency, and a focus on the facts.”

Velshi also hosts the “Velshi Banned Book Club” podcast and the YouTube Live series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle” with Stephanie Ruhle.

The appointment comes as MS NOW continues to expand its newsroom under Versant.