Telemundo FIFA World Cup promos encourage fans to gather, watch and celebrate together

Ahead of its extensive coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Telemundo has rolled out a marketing campaign titled “Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?” (“Who Will You Watch It With?”).

The campaign builds on the promotional efforts launched during Super Bowl LX in February 2026, which were designed to tap into the energy of the U.S. Hispanic audience while also resonating with bilingual and general market viewers.

“Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?,” meanwhile, continues that theme by elevating and celebrating the unifying power of the game.

“The campaign spotlights the traditions, emotions and shared rituals that transform the World Cup into a cultural touchstone across generations, underscoring that this year, we’re not just hosting fútbol — we’re host ing history. And history is meant to be experienced together,” Telemundo said in a statement announcing the new campaign.

Two spots, which kicked off the 100-day countdown to the start of the tournament, were created. “El Reencuentro” (“The Reunion”) is targeted at fans who value connecting to the cultural moment the FIFA World Cup creates. It also focuses on the emotional pull of watching together.

“Momentos Para La Historia” (“Moments for History”), meanwhile, aims to draw in fans cheering for their country’s teams during the tournament.

Combined, the two promos are meant to “capture the spectrum of fandom that will define this summer.”

‘El Reencuentra’ 80-second version

‘El Reencuentra’ 60-second version

‘Momentos Para La Historia’ 60-second version

‘Momentos Para La Historia’ 30-second version