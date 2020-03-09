Adobe pulls out of 2020 NAB Show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

In a statement posted today to its company blog, Adobe announced it was joining other companies in pulling out from the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Each year, we look forward to seeing our video community at NAB to talk about the latest trends and our product innovations. Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 and have made the difficult but important decision to cancel our presence at the show this year.”

“While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners are always our priority. We look forward to engaging with our NAB community through a digital experience in the near future.”

Adobe joins Ross Video, AJA Video Systems, Nikon, TVU Networks and others in withdrawing from the show which is scheduled for next month.