ESPN Deportes unveils new campaign honoring Latino identity in sports

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN Deportes has introduced a new brand campaign, “El Deporte Tiene Nombre y Apellido,” which translates to “In Sports, a Name is Everything.”

The campaign focuses on the emotional connection Latino fans have with names, identity and heritage in sports.

The initiative was developed in partnership with creative agency Remezcla and centers on the idea that being recognized by one’s full name signifies impact and legacy. According to the network, this recognition is not only a mark of respect but a reflection of cultural connection.

“For our fans, being called by your first and last name means you have left a mark,” said Brian Iglesias, vice president of sports marketing at ESPN. “That kind of recognition is at the heart of what ESPN Deportes has delivered for over 20 years, with an unmatched portfolio of live sports, award-winning studio shows and original content that speaks directly to the Spanish-speaking fan.”

The campaign features actor and former professional soccer player Danilo Carrera. He debuted professionally with Ecuador’s Fuerza Amarilla and currently helps lead S.D. Quito, one of the country’s historic clubs. Carrera said his own story aligns with the campaign’s core message.

“To me, the phrase means reaching your dreams and connecting with millions of people who see their own journey in yours,” said Carrera. “It is about hard work and sacrifice, but above all, about connecting through who you are, your name, your story.”

Carrera emphasized that the campaign’s message holds particular relevance for young Hispanic fans in the United States.

“It is a great way to connect with young fans who are proud of their culture, their roots and their last names,” he said. “No matter where you come from, you can go far.”

Advertisement

The campaign is appearing across ESPN Deportes’ television, digital and social platforms. It incorporates bold visuals and messaging that positions the network as a platform where Latino stories and names are celebrated.