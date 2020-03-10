Avid cancels user conference, NAB Show presence

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

Avid has canceled its participation in the 2020 NAB Show along with its annual user conference, Avid Connect.

“While these were difficult decisions for Avid, and for me personally, we feel strongly that helping stop the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus is not just the job of governments and healthcare providers, but the responsibility of every individual, organization and corporation around the globe,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President at Avid.

“We will take this opportunity to try new methods and experiment with different approaches to better engage with our clients, users and the community around the globe. Avid remains supportive of the NAB Show and looks forward to next year’s event.”

Avid plans to hold an online broadcast to introduce new products in April.