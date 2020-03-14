‘Inside Edition’ makes do with Deborah Norville’s kitchen as temporary ‘set’

With the CBS Broadcast Center all but closed down, “Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville powered through the inconvenience and welcomed viewers into her home — at least through their TV screens.

Norville anchored the show from what appeared to be a professional lighting and camera set up from her home while the CBS Broadcast Center, where her show normally tapes in Studio 45, was mostly evacuated for cleaning after multiple employees at CBS News tested positive for coronavirus.

The kitchen was used March 12, 2020 and again the following day.

CBS had been having many employees work from home — and Norville didn’t have far to travel, though producers presumably sent a small crew over to her house to arrange for the taping.

The show heavily focused on coronavirus stories.