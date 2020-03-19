Chilean broadcaster rolls out augmented reality early for coronavirus coverage

Chilean broadcaster Canal 13 used augmented reality to help highlight key facts about coronavirus.

The network, which brands its newscasts as T13 and Teletrece (“trece” is Spanish for “13”), had been planning to roll out Vizrt powered augmented reality for the country’s upcoming April elections but, with the growing coronavirus outbreak, opted to leverage the technology sooner.

In the segment, which is in Spanish, oversized models of coronavirus appear floating around the studio while a stack of 3D “cards” with photos and text appears next to the on camera talent.