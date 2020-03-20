CNN running data driven coronavirus sidebar
CNN is using its now trademark purple coronavirus branding to showcase a sidebar with key statistics and data about the outbreak and effects on the world.
The information in the sidebar changes occasionally but typically includes global and U.S. case and death counts. During select times the live feed of the current Dow Jones Industrial Average is inserted. At other times promos for the CNN website or special content fill the space — as well as program notes about what’s coming up.
