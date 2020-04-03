NewTek adds 4K PTZ camera

NewTek has launched a new PTZ camera with full 4K p60 video support along with its standard NDI connection.

The NewTek PTZUHD provides native support for resolutions up to 2160p 60 with a 30x optical zoom lens and a Sony sensor.

“Right now, nothing is more important than the transmission of valuable information fast and effectively. With this 4K PTZ camera, one person with a TriCaster can produce an incredible live show,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group. “This has never been more relevant than today, when both cutting costs, keeping fewer people on a set and getting a story out to the Internet is more important. PTZUHD is the first accessible broadcast quality PTZ camera that is ready for the future with IP that solves real problems and helps further our mission that matters more today than ever.”

The PTZUHD requires only a single ethernet connection for power and operation and can be paired with other NewTek devices.

Priced at $4,995, the camera is shipping now.