Security tips for broadcasters using videoconferencing calls for live shots

As more and more broadcasters rely on Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and Duo, FaceTime or other videoconferencing solutions for “live shots” for guests, correspondents and anchors there are some security issues to be aware of.

With the astronomical rise in use of these services by educators, businesses and the general public during the coronavirus pandemic, the services have also started to become the target of hackers and scammers.

There have been reports, for example, of school calls and business meetings being interrupted by so called “Zoombombing” tactics that result in unauthorized third parties “entering” the call and, in some cases, inserting explicit content that’s visible to everyone involved.

Unfortunately, broadcasters can be just as susceptible to these types of intrusions — with the added damage of having a fraudster’s antics go out over the air.

The exactly security steps will vary greatly depending on the device and service being used as well as how it’s integrated from a technical standpoint.

However, here’s a list of general best practices: