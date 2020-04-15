Promax going virtual, rescheduling awards programs

Promax has opted to reschedule its award programs and move all remaining conferences this year to virtual platforms due to the unknown caused by the coronavirus.

“As our industry faces unprecedented times, Promax understands the extraordinary need to connect with the community is more important now than ever. How we inspire, lead, and learn is vital,” notes the organization on its website. “Beginning NOW and throughout the rest of the year, look for an updated Promax – available right at your fingertips. With original live-streamed content each Tuesday and Thursday, we’ll be presenting ongoing virtual sessions and events that focus on industry best practices, innovation, celebration, connectivity, and networking opportunities. Specifics and details coming soon.”

Station Summit, Promax’s local television conference popular with station groups, along with the 2020 Promax Conference are part of the move to virtual events.

Promax Awards programs, including North America, Global Excellence, North American Station and Games, have all been updated with a final entry deadline of September 10, 2020. No awards ceremony date or location has been announced, but December 2020 is targeted.

Each awards program relates to a Promax conference with the statues typically handed out during a gala.