Alghad TV takes deep dive with virtual submarine explainer
Arabic broadcaster Alghad TV (قناة الغد), based in Cairo, has created an immersive augmented reality segment showcasing a new Type 209 submarine.
In the segment, the presenter starts “above ground” in what appears to be a TV studio before the floor lowers to a presumably underground chamber with a large curved wall of windows with water outside for the virtual model of a submarine to float in.
At one point the water rises, turning the virtual environment into an underwater observatory and viewers are also transported outside of the “room” to get a wide view of the craft with the presenter visible in the background.
The segment used Unreal Engine to provide photorealistic rendering.
