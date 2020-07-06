Croatian broadcaster leverages mixed reality for parliamentary election

HRT, the public broadcaster of Croatian, broadcast six-plus hours of election coverage from an expansive mixed reality studio combining all the tools you’d expect and then some.

Held on July 5, 2020, the parliamentary election saw all of Croatia’s major broadcasters including HRT, RTL and Nova TV airing specials.

HRT’s on-air design weaved together multiple virtual set extensions with a physical anchor desk area and video wall.

The photorealistic extensions included Hrvatski Sabor, the Croatian Parliament, along with structural elements that extended the studio’s design adding a faux newsroom area and a curved, parametric canopy ceiling.

Augmented reality for stats and data was then layered on top of the set to review the results.

The production was made possible with tools from Vizrt, Stype and Spidercam with production support from Croatel.