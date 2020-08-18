Indy station switches to new logo, branding

Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV has unveiled a new logo and branding as it also switches over to the Scripps Broadcasting graphics package.

The most significant change is that the station no longer brands as “RTV News” — but rather “WRTV News.”

The station also dropped its longtime “RTV 6” logo design and “The Indy Channel” tagline.

The new logo does not include the “6” — instead making the ABC logo more prominent — and adds the tagline “Working for you.”

WRTV’s new logo and tag are set in Proxima with a slight customization made to the “T” and “V” — both of which also appear in blue with “WR” in black.

Interestingly, the old use of the Bank Gothic font and “The (City) Channel” naming format was used on some Hearst Television stations for many years.

The new look is also, like the graphics package, much flatter and eliminates the glass effects on the red circle behind the “6” and ABC logo.