‘NewsNation’ set illuminated with Chroma-Q fixtures

Featuring lighting design from Eastern Lighting Design, the new studio of Nexstar Media Group’s “NewsNation” includes a number of fixtures from Chroma-Q to enhance the on-air look.

“Working through a pandemic has been a real learning experience and adjustment,” said Matt Gordon of Eastern Lighting Design. “I am still surprised how quickly we were able to turn around the project within the given time-lines considering that most of the world was in lockdown. We opted to work during the night in order to practice social distancing from other trades.”

Working through the pandemic, the revamped Studio 3 – with set design from Clicksprign Design – includes over 118 Chroma-Q Color Span 2 RGBA fixtures to graze walls on the set with light.

“There is a lot of brick and limestone detail within the set design that we wanted to pick up with light and showcase. We worked with Clickspring Design to integrate the Color Span 2 into the set. Troughs and coves were built to house the fixtures in a way that the Color Span 2 would provide the best lighting, while the fixture was invisible to the audience,” said Mick Smith of Eastern Lighting Design.

“I have worked with both generations of Color Span, and what blew me away was how much brighter these fixtures are than the previous version. We were able to capture the look we wanted, and were able to mix and match the fixture lengths to fit the set design”

Chroma-Q Color One 100X units also provide floor and accent lighting on the set.

“The homogenized beam of the Color One 100X was a key feature of this light. In most cases it saved us time as we were immediately able to capture the desired quality of light without having to utilize lenses or filters to achieve the same look,” added Smith.