Case Study: Pennsylvania NBC uses TVU Grid for remote production

Hearst’s WGAL in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is using a home studio for daily weather broadcasts from chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun, powered by TVU Networks for the remote connection.

The station turned to TVU Grid, an IP-based point-to-multipoint live video distribution solution that uses commodity internet, to provide a professional, remote weather broadcast with studio functionality and capability.

“The pandemic forced us to start thinking outside the box when it came to remote work,” said Kevin Kalia, Director of Engineering at WGAL. “The secret was sending a broadcast-quality feed of Joe’s weather graphics to him, keying his shot with a switcher at his location and then sending a program feed back to the station – all with TVU. The whole process was seamless.”

By using TVU Grid’s bi-directional feature, WGAL was able to provide studio capabilities to Calhoun to deliver the weather forecast as if he were live in the studio. The station set up a green screen with graphics and pushed it from master control to Calhoun’s home for presentation while providing video content from his home back to the studio. All of this was accomplished with HD video and low-latency using TVU Grid.

