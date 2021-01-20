CBS changing theme tune for PGA Tour coverage, adding drone
CBS Sports is rolling up new music and other coverage enhancements for its 64th season covering the PGA Tour.
A mobile broadcast unit, branded the SmartCart, is also joining the PGA season coverage along with live drone coverage.
Under the leadership of new producer Sellers Shy, CBS Sports is also adding a mini-leaderboard and dedicated rules official to the broadcast.
CBS previously used a theme from long-time collaborator, composer Helmut Vonlichten, which debuted with the 2015 season, dubbed “Tour of Champions.”
