Avid adds tool for IP content contribution to MediaCentral platform

Avid’s MediaCentral platform has been expanded with the launch of MediaCentral Stream, a software-based solution for ingest of IP streams for news and remote production.

“IP protocols are being leveraged more and more for contribution to support news, sports and remote live production providing significant cost and operational benefits,” said Raul Alba of Avid. “MediaCentral Stream enables those incoming streams to be ingested, re-wrapped or transcoded into production-friendly formats to support on premises or cloud-deployed Avid production workflows.”

MediaCentral Stream supports inputs from any device, including cameras, encoders and mobile devices, along with connecting to systems such as LiveU or Haivision.

Avid notes users can preview incoming streams, record them into production formats and edit media while the recording is ongoing.

Streams can be output into any other Avid production environment – such as Media Composer – just like an SDI recording or file-based ingest.