Arti joins NewscastStudio as category sponsor

Arti, developer of the eponymous cloud-based augmented reality platform, has joined NewscastStudio as a category-level advertiser, sponsoring our Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Sets Category.

The Arti AR platform provides broadcast-quality augmented reality graphics in an easy-to-use and -deploy system that works entirely in the cloud.

The solution has already appeared on broadcasters such as the BBC, which used it for election night coverage.

Through the Arti AR platform, any device or output is capable of augmented reality production—from a phone to a Zoom meeting—with virtual 2D and 3D objects from charts and data to logos and graphics.

