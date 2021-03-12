ESPN reimagines NCAA championships with golden design

Each spring the NCAA hosts a variety of collegiate championship events for Division I teams with ESPN broadcasting 26 over a three-month stretch. These events range from wrestling and women’s basketball to fencing and even bowling.

Of course, another major NCAA championship occurs each spring as well with a separate rights agreement.

With over a year past since the last NCAA championship, ESPN has opted to update its on-air design for coverage including new in-game graphics and wrap-around packaging.

“With the return of NCAA Championship season, we evolved the look beyond the regular season style to encompass the motif of competition and prestige through a cobrand logo, color scheme, and inclusion of the NCAA Championship sports banners,” said Thomas Maloney, associate art director for ESPN Creative Studio, which is a newly created combined creative services agency inside of ESPN.

“This results in our viewers experiencing a refreshed look that elevates the package they already know.”