Quicklinks adds all-in-one hybrid switcher to broadcast solution

Quicklink has completed its professional contribution workflow with the launch of an all-in-one hybrid switcher: an easy to use, end-to-end broadcast-grade solution which combines the power of the cloud, and the cost-effectiveness of a single hardware unit.

The STS410 (Hybrid Switcher) combines three main elements to allow the user to achieve a full production workflow. A rack-mount server, an easy-to-use software which integrates all the tools needed to build, edit and customise your production and a cloud-based controller for scene and source selection.

Quicklink’s STS410 complimented with the Quicklink Manager creates a complete end-to-end workflow including tools such as conference and waiting/green rooms for multiple participants, automatic cloud mix-minus, the ability to stream to multiple concurrent services such as Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo Live or RTMP, and simultaneously record the discrete individual channels and program output for post-production flexibility. The cloud-based Controller enables control of scene and source selection from any location using any desktop, mobile, tablet device.

Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink said: “We decided to bring this innovative product to the market as we listen carefully to our customers and many find traditional switchers overly complicated and confusing to use. The STS410 is designed to be simple and intuitive to use, while still upholding the highest quality that we have come to expect from productions.”

Richard continues: “We wanted to ensure that full control and customisation options are available allowing our customers to create a professional-looking production. You are able to have full control over the design of your scenes with custom tiling options, graphic overlays and lower thirds. For ease of use, we have carefully developed pre-set templates which can be effortlessly customised to fit your needs.”