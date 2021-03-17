New British news and opinion channel to launch with software-only playout deployment

GB News, launching later this year from Andrew Neil and aiming to fill a right-wing news void in the United Kingdom, will launch on Red Bee Media’s cloud-based software-only Managed Playout Service.

Red Bee will manage the playout of all GB News’ 6500 hours of broadcasting in a year.

“Red Bee is a highly experienced and innovative services provider, with a strong legacy in British and international broadcasting. We are delighted to have them on board,” said Angelos Frangopoulos of GB News.

“With Red Bee’s skilled playout staff and state-of-the-art platform at our disposal, we can focus on our coverage, while we rest assured our broadcasts reach our audiences across the UK.”

Red Bee’s unique software-only playout service was introduced in 2018 and runs on the company’s state-of-the-art hybrid cloud platform. It allows rapid configuration and deployment of new TV services, creating opportunities for customers like GB News to quickly launch new channels and features. The platform also enables greater workflow visibility and increased possibilities for collaboration.

“Having delivered managed services to the biggest broadcasters in the UK for the past 15 years, we are well equipped for launching GB News,” says Steve Nylund, CEO, Red Bee Media. “As they enter the UK broadcasting space, our cloud-based software-only playout deployment will afford GB News the flexibility to expand and transform at the pace of the media landscape.”