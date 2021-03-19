Berlin based Stage-Set-Scenery conference canceled for 2021, won’t continue

The Berlin trade show and conference Stage-Set-Scenery has canceled its 2021 event and has no plans to hold another event in the future.

The show, targeted at theater, film and event technology, was last held June 18 to 20, 2019.

A 2021 event had been slated for June 15 to 17, this is now canceled.

The event started in 2015, as an international industry meeting place and cross-trade exchange in Berlin.

“Despite positive developments, the event unfortunately fell short of expectations,” said Martin Buck, head of travel and logistics at Messe Berlin, an event planning firm that managed Stage-Set-Scenery, in a statement.

The statement did not specifically mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as a contributor to the discontinuation of the event, but many broadcast trade shows (as well as those in other industries) canceled in 2020 and are bracing for reimagined or lower attendance at this year’s events, should they proceed as planned.

In a broadcast industry survey conducted by NewscastStudio, 28% percent of industry respondents were “neutral” on plans to attend a trade show or conference in 2021 while 40% said flat out they are not planning on attending one this year.