AJA releases updates to Bridge Live streaming solution

AJA Video Systems has released updates to its encoding, transcoding, decoding and contribution solution, Bridge Live.

Version 1.11 introduces new functionalities including HLS input, VBR low latency, E-AC3 input, and numerous user experience upgrades for efficiently managing pipelines.

Developed in partnership with Comprimato, Bridge Live is a turnkey 1RU solution that makes it easy to move UltraHD or multi-channel HD video between uncompressed baseband SDI to/from a wide range of contribution, delivery and streaming codecs (H.265, H.264, MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000).

Bridge Live v1.11 delivers a host of new features, including HLS input functionality for receiving HLS streams and bringing them into SDI baseband productions. HLS input supports both AVC TS segments for H.264 and the newly emerging fragmented MP4 standard for H.265/H.264. New VBR implementation allows for lower latency presets with algorithmic intelligence, and a new E-AC3 input supports Dolby Digital workflows. Additionally, pipeline upgrades include the co-existence of different time bases, more efficient tools for managing presets, and REST API enhancements allowing calls for individually starting and stopping pipelines.

“HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) is one of the most widely used streaming protocols in the industry. Introducing new HLS input capabilities to Bridge Live is a highly sought after feature, enabling users to integrate high-quality HLS contributions into SDI ecosystems,” stated Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

“Bridge Live v1.11 delivers new features that build on its robust, enterprise-level video processing power to further empower and simplify contribution and streaming workflows.”

The latest update comes standard with all newly purchased units and is also available to existing users with an active maintenance agreement.