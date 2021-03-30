NAB Show slates online event for April to highlight products, education, awards

In place of its annual April trade show, which is scheduled for October this year, NAB Show is hosting a special online event April 12-23.

NAB Show Premiere will include highlights form the show’s annual exhibitors and sponsors including new product launches, award presentations and networking opportunities.

Sony, Panasonic and Grass Valley are expected to announce new products during the event which is taking place on NAB’s content platform, NAB Amplify. Access to the event will be gated with registration required on the NAB Amplify website.

The 2021 NAB Show will take place October 9–13, 2021 in Las Vegas.