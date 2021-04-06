ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ changes positions with return to studio
ESPN’s “The Jump” updated its on-air set up this spring, moving to a new position inside Studio H at the network’s Los Angeles Production Center.
With the change, host Rachel Nichols is now joined by analysts at a super-sized, socially distanced desk, replacing the show’s previous.
The new desk features internally lit bands and a gridded texture that is dramatically lit. The center section mimics the seams on a basketball with a brushed metal texture.
The new location gives the show a larger space for camera moves and allows the studio’s canopy to wrap the new anchor area.
The background now features a large LED video wall and cyc views of Los Angeles.
Before the move, the show used the interview portion of Studio H which included deep, backlit shelving with views of the Staples Center in the dura graphics. This area was missing display technology and had a similar footprint to the show’s previous home.
JHD Group provided design for Studio H including the new desk with fabrication from Vision Scenery and IDF Studio Scenery. ESPN’s internal team handled lighting design with AV by WorldStage.
Studio H originally debuted in 2019 and serves as the primary home of “First Take” and “The Jump.”
