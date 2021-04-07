Broadcast Pix adds streaming solution for house of worship market

Broadcast Pix has launched a live production and streaming solution designed for the house of worship production market, branded as ChurchPix.

Shipping in late April 2021, ChurchPix will retail for $7,995 and include:

Two RoboPix PTZ IP cameras with 20x optical zoom, integrated remote control and mounting brackets

PC hardware and IP switch

Royalty-free library of suitable clips, stills and graphic templates

Instant streaming and recording

Audio inputs that support any Windows Audio Device including NDI, Dante and external USB convertors from the house sound system

Easy to use software control interface that automates many common production tasks

ChurchPix’s user interface has been designed to make live production and streaming easy for users of any ability and experience from a touchscreen or web browser.

The user interface features macro buttons that automate common production tasks, such as moving a camera or adding a graphic.

ChurchPix systems can stream to up to five online destinations and record internally or on external USB simultaneously and then go on to archive the content in the cloud or on a website.

“We know that many churches rely on volunteers, so we have created a complete solution that is easy to install and use,” said Graham Sharp, CEO, Broadcast Pix.

“Uniquely, ChuchPix uses the same software that is in all of our products, with a regular IP network at its core, so the system grows with the user. They can add more cameras and hardware, enable more functionality, and create additional dedicated user interfaces as their requirements grow. We believe it is the most flexible solution on the market today and supports our policy of never leaving a customer behind.”