Industry Feed
For-A, Telemetrics partner on package for house of worship production
For-A and Telemetrics are teaming up for a new package designed for the House of Worship production market, including robotic cameras with a production switcher.
The offering includes the Telemetrics’ RCCP-M robotic camera control panel and the For-A HVS-100/110 production switcher. The combination can control multiple RoboEye 2 pan/tilt cameras from Telemetrics.
The combined system allows for easy live streaming production and IMAG productions.
Categories
Broadcast Equipment, Camera Control & Camera Robotics, Industry Feed, Production Switchers, PTZ Cameras
