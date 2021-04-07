For-A, Telemetrics partner on package for house of worship production

For-A and Telemetrics are teaming up for a new package designed for the House of Worship production market, including robotic cameras with a production switcher.

The offering includes the Telemetrics’ RCCP-M robotic camera control panel and the For-A HVS-100/110 production switcher. The combination can control multiple RoboEye 2 pan/tilt cameras from Telemetrics.

The combined system allows for easy live streaming production and IMAG productions.