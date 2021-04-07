VuWall adds NDI support for video walls with VuStream update

VuWall has announced support for software-driven IP workflows by integrating the NDI protocol in the VuStream 150 encoder/decoder appliance.

VuStream 150 now supports NDI-enabled applications and devices using standard Ethernet local area networks.

“Integrating NDI technology into our ecosystem of products is a natural move for VuWall as it aligns perfectly with our philosophy in bringing interoperability and simplicity to AV over IP workflows,” said Mark Schmidt, CTO at VuWall.

“The built-in NewTek NDI|HX support on our VuStream 150 brings tremendous value to our customers in high-demanding mission-critical environments, where high-performance and low-latency video is critical.”

“Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous for content distribution,” said Michael Namatinia, president, NDI. “We are really excited to have VuWall on board, bringing NDI technology to AV over IP workflows, enabling content distribution to displays and video walls throughout facilities.”

The VuStream 150 appliance is the first in VuWall’s ecosystem of products to offer compatibility with the NDI|HX protocol.

This appliance can be used as an encoder or a decoder, and can transmit HDMI 2.0 signals up to 3840×2160@60Hz resolution over standard networks. In addition to its NDI compatibility, the VuStream 150 also supports H.264 and H.265 streams.