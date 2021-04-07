Zixi adds Evertz integration for SDVP delivery

Zixi has added a Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) integration with Evertz.

The partnership adds Zixi’s Zen Master into Evertz’s XPS Series video streaming platform.

The XPS Series is part of Evertz’ lineup of video infrastructure solutions for television, telecommunications and new-media industry applications, such as 4K remote contribution, monitoring return feeds, remote operation and monitoring, Esports, live interviews, mission command and control and IPTV distribution.

A flexible and scalable platform that is both modular and standalone, XPS supports up to four simultaneous 1080p50/60 HD video encodes or decodes that can be configured in software to switch between either a four–channel encoder, four–channel decoder or a combination of two encodes and two decodes.

Additionally, the XPS Series supports up to 2160p50/60 4K UHD video resolutions with 32 channels of audio, with support for different compression standards, such as HEVC or H.264 over any IP network. The XPS platform also supports the latest patent–pending iTrak technology for multi–camera synchronization from multiple locations for cloud production using Evertz’ BRAVO Studio. XPS also uniquely supports real-time ultra-low latency with the highest video quality for 24/7 up–time applications.

The Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across XPS devices, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

“The SDVP and the Zixi protocol allow our mutual customers to realize the best video quality with ultra-low latency,” said Harjinder Sandhu, Director of Enterprise Encoding Solution Sales & Business Development with Evertz. “The joint solution is exactly what is being asked for by users in Esports, live 4K and other mission critical use cases.”

“Zixi and Evertz have the same shared vision of innovating to deliver the best quality of experience,” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. “We are excited to deliver a unique solution for low latency, broadcast-quality live video delivery that our customers can manage with the ZEN Master control plane.”